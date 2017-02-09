Raggi admin still rocked by Berdini case

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration was seeking to recover on Thursday, a day after she rejected the resignation of city-planning chief Paolo Berdini over embarrassing comments he made. Berdini denied giving an interview, after Turin-based La Stampa quoted him saying that Raggi was "unfit" and had surrounded herself with a "gang". He said sentences from a conversation with friends had been pinched by an eavesdropping journalist but his denial of some of the things attributed to him was disproved when La Stampa released an audio of the comments. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said she reserved the right to accept the resignation at a later date, effectively putting Berdini on a period of probation. In the comments, Berdini also said he thought Raggi and her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo were "lovers". Raggi has also taken flak, but is not under investigation, after it emerged that Romeo made out two life assurance policies to her, months before getting his job. Raggi is being probed in two separate cases, over Romeo's appointment and wage triplication and over the appointment of Renato Marra, brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as city tourism chief from being deputy head traffic cop. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December.
