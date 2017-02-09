PD eyes congress as Renzi backers fall in (2)

Rome, February 9 - The Democratic Party (PD) looks increasingly likely to be heading for an early congress as supporters of leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi fell in with internal opposition demands and launched the hashtag, in Roman dialect, ##famostocongresso, (#let'sholdthiscongress), echoing one recently coined for a project to build Roma's new stadium. "Let's call the congress to get out of the shoals of an overly polemical and wholly virtual discussion," said Andrea Marcucci, a 'Renzian' Senator. Renzi, who quit as premier after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December, had been hoping for early elections before a congress. Also Thursday, Transport Minister and Renzi confidant Graziano Delrio said Renzi's resignation is not on the agenda of a PD executive meeting Monday. "We have a secretary who is Matteo Renzi, who has called a meeting Monday to be able to discuss (things). I don't think all the rest is on the agenda," he said, referring to media speculation Renzi might step down from the PD helm. Renzi has been increasingly challenged by the internal minorities since losing the referendum and quitting as premier in December. He had been pushing for early elections once a new election law is framed on he basis of a recent Constitutional Court ruling but the minorities have been pushing back, demanding the party congress first.