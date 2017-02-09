PD eyes congress as Renzi backers fall in (2)

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - The Democratic Party (PD) looks increasingly likely to be heading for an early congress as supporters of leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi fell in with internal opposition demands and launched the hashtag, in Roman dialect, ##famostocongresso, (#let'sholdthiscongress), echoing one recently coined for a project to build Roma's new stadium. "Let's call the congress to get out of the shoals of an overly polemical and wholly virtual discussion," said Andrea Marcucci, a 'Renzian' Senator. Renzi, who quit as premier after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December, had been hoping for early elections before a congress. Also Thursday, Transport Minister and Renzi confidant Graziano Delrio said Renzi's resignation is not on the agenda of a PD executive meeting Monday. "We have a secretary who is Matteo Renzi, who has called a meeting Monday to be able to discuss (things). I don't think all the rest is on the agenda," he said, referring to media speculation Renzi might step down from the PD helm. Renzi has been increasingly challenged by the internal minorities since losing the referendum and quitting as premier in December. He had been pushing for early elections once a new election law is framed on he basis of a recent Constitutional Court ruling but the minorities have been pushing back, demanding the party congress first.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green
di Francesco Ranieri
di Letizia Varano
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online