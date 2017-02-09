All sick workers shd be at home at least 7 hrs - Boeri (2)

Rome

Rome, February 9 - All sick workers should be traceable at home for at least seven hours a day, pensions and social security agency INPS chief, Tito Boeri, said Thursday. He said this should be the rule for the private sector as well as the public one, saying "it makes no sense to have differences between the public and private sectors". Currently private-sector workers must be at home for possible inspections for four hours a day and public-sector ones for seven hours. "I think that the hours of traceability should be harmonised (between public and private sectors) and extended in order to allow checks to be made in an efficient way, to cut spending and better manage doctors," Boeri said. "If a person is ill, he will be at home or in a dedicated facility".

