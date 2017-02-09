Rome

Golf: Not giving up on Ryder Cup - Federgolf chief (2)

Rome, February 9 - Federgolf President Franco Chimenti said Thursday he was not prepared to "give up on" Italy's hosting the 2020 Ryder Cup after a 97-million-euro guarantee was blocked in the Senate Wednesday. "I'm not giving up on this project because I won it. It's an honest and serious project and there will be no waste," Chimenti told a press conference. Various opposition parties teamed up to quash an amendment on the guarantee in the Upper House Wednesday, saying it was a waste of money that should go to other causes. photo: Italian Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malagò (L) with Sports Minister Luca Lotti

