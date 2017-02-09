Golf: Not giving up on Ryder Cup - Federgolf chief (2)

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - Federgolf President Franco Chimenti said Thursday he was not prepared to "give up on" Italy's hosting the 2020 Ryder Cup after a 97-million-euro guarantee was blocked in the Senate Wednesday. "I'm not giving up on this project because I won it. It's an honest and serious project and there will be no waste," Chimenti told a press conference. Various opposition parties teamed up to quash an amendment on the guarantee in the Upper House Wednesday, saying it was a waste of money that should go to other causes. photo: Italian Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malagò (L) with Sports Minister Luca Lotti
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green
di Francesco Ranieri
di Letizia Varano
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online