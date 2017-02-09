Suspect apprehended in Puglia for ISIS propaganda (2)

Bari, February 9 - A 35-year-old Italian national of Albanian descent was placed under a two-year-long emergency surveillance program by police in Bari after investigators found pro-ISIS propaganda on his computer and smartphone. The workman, who lives in the Puglia town of Noci, near Bari, published posts endorsing terror attacks and shared images and videos of terror attacks carried out by ISIS, investigative sources said. The sources said police found photos of the man with a machine gun and videos of prisoners' executions by ISIS on his computer and phone. In addition, his electronic devices included posts praising the November 13 attacks in Paris and stating that Western governments are the real terrorists. He had also reportedly used a version of a well-known video game called Assassin's Creed in which the original voices were replaced by others hailing ISIS and accusing the UK of destroying the first caliphate of the Ottoman Empire. Investigators said they also found a video shared online by the man calling for the 'Islamic conquest' of Italy and another in which British radical Islamic preacher Anjem Choudary threatened Italy, announcing that ISIS fighters would 'conquer' Rome and impose Sharia law. The man has reportedly agreed to enter the new program aimed at the social and spiritual rehabilitation of those not directly involved in criminal activity. Under the program, he has been forbidden to leave his city of residence for the next two years with the withdrawal of his passport and documents that would enable him to leave the country. He has also been ordered not to go online and has been placed under the spiritual supervision of the local Muslim community in Bari for a religious re-education plan. photo: Bari's central police station