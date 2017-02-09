PD eyes congress as Renzi backers fall in

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - The Democratic Party (PD) looks increasingly likely to be heading for an early congress as supporters of leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi fell in with internal opposition demands and launched the hashtag, in Roman dialect, ##famostocongresso, (#let'sholdthiscongress), echoing one recently coined for a project to build Roma's new stadium. "Let's call the congress to get out of the shoals of an overly polemical and wholly virtual discussion," said Andrea Marcucci, a 'Renzian' Senator. Renzi, who quit as premier after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December, had been hoping for early elections before a congress.
