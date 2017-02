Sanremo 2nd night get 10.4 mn viewers, 46.6% of share (2)

Sanremo, February 9 - The second night of the 2017 Sanremo Music Festival presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi attracted an average of 10.367 million viewers on Wednesday, 46.6% of the TV audience share. That was slightly down on the 10.748 million viewers and 49.91% of share registered on the equivalent night in 2016. The highlights of the second night included American actor Keanu Reeves playing rock on a bass guitar, British pop star Robbie Williams kissing De Filippi and an appearance by AS Roma captain and former Italy striker Francesco Totti, when the viewing figures peaked at 14.34 million.