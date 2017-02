Renzi resignation not on agenda - Delrio (2)

Ancona, February 9 - Th resignation of Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi is not on the agenda of a PD executive meeting Monday, Renzi confidant and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Thursday. "We have a secretary who is Matteo Renzi, who has called a meeting Monday to be able to discuss (things). I don't think all the rest is on the agenda," he said, referring to media speculation Renzi might step down from the PD helm. Renzi has been increasingly challenged by internal minorities since losing a reform referendum and quitting as premier in December. He has been pushing for early elections once a new election law is framed but the minorities have been pushing back, demanding first a party congress.