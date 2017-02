Riina makes U-turn, refuses to testify in State-Mafia case

Palermo, February 9 - Former Mafia boss of bosses Toto' Riina made a U-turn on Thursday and refused to answer prosecutors questions in the trial into alleged talks between the Italian State and Cosa Nostra to stop a string of mafia bombings in the early 1990s. At the previous hearing Riina had informally said via his lawyer, Giovanni Anania, that he would testify. "I'm ill. I have a problem," Riina, 86, said in a video link from Parma prison.