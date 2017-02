Record tax revenues of 450 bn in 2016 - Padoan

Rome, February 9 - Italian tax revenues hit a "record" high of "over 450 billion euros" in 2016, according to initial estimates, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. "This compares to 436 billion in 2015 and 419 in 2014," Padoan said as he presented the results of the inland revenue, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, with the agency's Director Rossella Orlandi.