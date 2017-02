Bagnasco urges young not to lose hope

Naples, February 9 - Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) Chief Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco on Thursday urged youths "not to let anyone kill hope in your hearts", during a homily at Mass celebrated on the opening day of a congress on "Church and employment" in Naples. The bishops of the southern regions of Campania, Basilicata, Puglia and Calabria and the islands of Sicily and Sardinia are attending the event. "You will not be alone", Bagnasco also told the young. "The pastors of the Church will be with you".