Record 19 bn recovered from tax evasion in 2016-Padoan (2)

Rome, February 9 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday that Italy's inland revenue, l'Agenzia delle Entrate, reported that it had recovered a record 19 billions euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2016. "The government does not wink at the evaders, but at the honest companies and taxpayers, who are helped to respect the law, not get things wrong, and to correct mistakes, without using a pointlessly punitive approach," Padoan said. Italian tax revenues hit a "record" high of "over 450 billion euros" in 2016, according to initial estimates, he said. "This compares to 436 billion in 2015 and 419 in 2014," Padoan said as he presented the results of the L'Agenzia delle Entrate with the agency's Director Rossella Orlandi.