Pope admits corruption exists in Vatican (2)

Rome, February 9 - Pope Francis has admitted that there is corruption in the Vatican and said those who commit sexual abuse have an illness in an interview with Jesuit magazine La Civilità Cattolica. "There is corruption in the Vatican. But I am in peace," he said in the interview, which was published by Corriere della Sera on Thursday. "If there is a problem I write a note to Saint Joseph and I put it under a statue in my room". He also suggested some people inside the Catholic Church were not working in the same direction as him. "Sometimes (Saint) Peter's boat can be hit by waves and that's nothing to be surprised by," he said. "But the same sailors called on to row in Peter's boat can row in the opposite direction". When asked about cases of child sex abuse by clergymen, he replied: "if religious are involved, it's clear that the presence of the devil is in action to ruin the work of Jesus".