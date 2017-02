Suspect apprehended in Puglia for ISIS propaganda

Bari, February 9 - A 35-year-old Italian national of Albanian descent was placed under a two-year-long emergency surveillance program by police in Bari after investigators found pro-ISIS propaganda on his computer and smartphone. The workman, who lives in the Bari area, published posts endorsing terror attacks and shared images and videos of terror attacks carried out by ISIS, investigative sources said. The man has reportedly agreed to enter the program aimed at the social and spiritual rehabilitation of those not directly involved in criminal activity.