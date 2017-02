Pope admits corruption exists in Vatican

Rome, February 9 - Pope Francis has admitted that there is corruption in the Vatican and said those who commit sexual abuse have an illness in an interview with Jesuit magazine La Civilità Cattolica. "There is corruption in the Vatican. But I am in peace," he said in the interview, which was published by Corriere della Sera on Thursday. "If there is a problem I write a note to Saint Joseph and I put it under a statue in my room".