Sanremo off to flying start with record viewing figures

Sanremo, February 8 - The 2017 Sanremo music festival got off to a flying start on Tuesday, attracting an average of 11.374 million viewers, 50.4% of the audience share. This was the highest level in 12 years, RAI 1 director Andrea Fabiano told the press Wednesday. Last year's festival at the Ariston theatre in the Ligurian seaside resort attracted 11.134 million viewers on the opening night, or 49.48% of the share. The show is being hosted by Carlo Conti for the third consecutive year, this time in tandem with veteran TV presenter Maria De Filippi. She is appearing for free on State broadcaster RAI with the blessing of her usual employer, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's private network Mediaset. Tuesday's show featured a moving tribute to firefighters engaged in the recent earthquake and snow emergencies in central Italy including the avalanche that killed 29 people at a mountain resort hotel, which drew 16,113,000 viewers. This was the second peak after the 16,131,000 viewers registered while Italian heartthrob actor Raoul Bova presented 26-year-old competitor Elodie. The audience share peaked at 57.1% towards the end of the evening with the performance by Puerto Rican singer and gay icon Ricky Martin, which also had Conti dancing on stage. Another highlight was a duet by Tiziano Ferro and Carmen Consoli, two of Italian pop's biggest names. Meanwhile, Federico Braschi, a contestant in the New Proposals category, drew fire from right-wing and anti-immigrant Northern League leader Matteo Salvini over his song 'Nel mare ci sono i coccodrilli' (There are crocodiles in the sea) inspired by the true-life story of the same title by Fabio Geda about an Afghani immigrant to Italy. "You like the invasion by illegal immigrants? Take them all into your own home!" Salvini wrote in a post on his Facebook page. His comment came in response to an interview given by Braschi in which he said "for migrants the only solution is to welcome them". "The festival is a real marathon for everyone: Carlo is always very calm, I wasn't very calm, I tried to be myself, that's all," said De Filippi, thanking her Mediaset employer for 'lending' her to RAI. "On Saturday (the closing night) I will say goodbye with gratitude, pleased to have been here," she continued. "Yesterday evening I had a good time and I hope to continue doing so, but I don't want to present the festival (on my own). It belongs to RAI and my future is not in RAI," added De Filippi, who was described by Conti as providing "added value". On Wednesday the artistic director also ruled out presenting Sanremo for a fourth time. "I'm not just sure, I'm absolutely sure," he said when asked if he still intended not to present the festival again. "Even more so with these numbers. Getting 49.90% (of share on the opening night) the first year was sensational, the second ear with 49.93% was even more sensational. This year with 50.37% is incredible. "I'm proud of the work done, but enough is enough". The second night will open with New Proposals, while Bianca Atzei is first up in the second batch of Big competitors. Guest appearances include Hiroki Hara, Francesco Totti, Keanu Reeves, Robbie Williams, Giorgia, Biffy Clyro, and the Insinna-Cirilli-Brignano trio.