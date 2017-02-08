Yearly 120-euro insurance for cats and dogs

Rome, February 8 - Italian dog and cat owners will be now be able to buy insurance for their pets for 120 euros per year. Those who receive an exemption from paying for public healthcare will be given a 50% discount. The Dottor Bau & Dottor Miao private insurance system was launched by MIAS Italian healthcare insurance group in partnership with Fare Ambiente, Movimento Ecologista Europeo, and the EuropAssistance insurance company at the press room of the Chamber of Deputies. MIAS chairman Claudio Andrea La Rosa noted that this insurance had been initiated "in a social segment that needs support, seeing as over 55% of Italian families have a pet. There are about 15 million cats and dogs" in homes. "Pets are a social shock absorber," he continued, that save "over 4.5 billion euros in the healthcare system". This is why, he said, "adopting a dog or cat should not be a luxury. It has social value." Among the services offered are ethical cremation and search efforts if the pet gets lost. FareAmbiente chief Vincenzo Pepe noted that it would help prevent the abandoning of pets, "because it supports families with cats and dogs in the times of difficulty". The insurance will begin at the end of the month and will be available online on its own website as well as through social media networks, pet shops, retail outlets and the Guardie Ecozoofile of FareAmbiente.