Golf: Ryder Cup 'already acquired' - Malagò (2)

Rome
08/02/2017
Rome, February 8 - Italy has "already acquired" the 2020 Ryder Cup and there is no question of losing it, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Chief Giovanni Malagò said Wednesday after an amendment on funding was blocked in parliament. He said FederGolf Chief Franco Chimenti would give a press conference Thursday to put golf lovers' minds at ease. Sports Minister Luca Lotti said "this opportunity should not be denied our country just to chase facile populism". He said Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso had not "rejected the amendment on its merits...at this point, though, I see the future of the Ryder Cup (in Italy) a little more uphill".
