Alitalia unions break off talks (3)

Rome, February 8 - Alitalia unions on Wednesday broke off talks with the management on job cuts and said they wanted to "urgently" see the government. "We have decided to break off talks with Alitalia on the proposals it has made on renewing the national contract," said the Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo unions in a letter to Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti. They requested "an indispensable and urgent call from the government...to illustrate our position of alarm and assess all initiatives". Calenda said he and Delrio would meet the Alitalia unions, "we will not duck out...we already met them a very short time ago". "I think we are close to the presentation of the business plan, I imagine it will be in the next few days," Calenda added.