Zambetti gets 13 1/2 yrs for 'Ndrangheta vote buying (3)

Milan, February 8 - A Milan court on Wednesday sentenced former Lombardy regional councillor Domenico Zambetti to 13 and a half years in jail for buying 4,000 votes from the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in 2010 regional elections. The court handed down sentences of up to 16 and a half years but acquitted Alfredo Celeste, former mayor of Sedriano, the first town in the Milan area to be dissolved for mafia infiltration. The court gave 12 years to Ambrogio Crespi, brother of Luigi, former poller for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, and 16 and a half years to Eugenio Costantino, a conduit for the Di Grillo-Mancuso clan. Zambetti was arrested in October 2010 for allegedly buying votes from the 'Ndrangheta. Zambetti, a member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's now-defunct People of Freedom (PdL) party, was accused of paying two mobsters 200,000 euros for 4,000 votes (at 50 euros each) in the 2010 elections for the assembly of the region that includes Italy's business capital Milan. His arrest took the number of councillors in the Lombardy regional executive and assembly who were under investigation up to 13, including former governor Roberto Formigoni, also of the PdL, who was accused of corruption related to health contracts. Formigoni, whom Zambetti's defence lawyers said was a friend of their client, was sentenced to six years in prison for corruption in the health sector in December. The senator, who was on trial with nine other defendants, was cleared of criminal conspiracy charges. Formigoni was also banned from holding public office for six years. He was ordered to pay three million euros to the Lombardy region, where he served as governor from 1995 until the end of 2012.