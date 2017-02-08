Raggi rejects Berdini resignation, 'he apologised' (2)

Rome
08/02/2017
Rome, February 8 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday rejected the resignation of city planning chief Paolo Berardi, saying he had "apologised" for a press interview criticising her, which he denied giving. Berdini had tendered his resignation after criticising Raggi in an interview with La Stampa, which he denied giving. "I reaffirm by esteem in Mayor Raggi and tender my resignation," he said in a statement. In the interview, which was confirmed by La Stampa, Berdini allegedly called Raggi "unprepared" and said she had surrounded herself by a "gang" of allegedly incompetent officials. He also allegedly claimed she and her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo were "lovers, and ill-equipped" for their jobs. Raggi is being probed in two separate cases, over Romeo's appointment and over the appointment of Renato Marra, brother of her ex-right-hand man Raffaele, as city tourism chief. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso
di Alessandro Tumino
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online