Rome

Raggi rejects Berdini resignation, 'he apologised' (2)

City planning chief allegedly chided mayor in denied interview

Raggi rejects Berdini resignation, 'he apologised' (2)

Rome, February 8 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday rejected the resignation of city planning chief Paolo Berardi, saying he had "apologised" for a press interview criticising her, which he denied giving. Berdini had tendered his resignation after criticising Raggi in an interview with La Stampa, which he denied giving. "I reaffirm by esteem in Mayor Raggi and tender my resignation," he said in a statement. In the interview, which was confirmed by La Stampa, Berdini allegedly called Raggi "unprepared" and said she had surrounded herself by a "gang" of allegedly incompetent officials. He also allegedly claimed she and her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo were "lovers, and ill-equipped" for their jobs. Raggi is being probed in two separate cases, over Romeo's appointment and over the appointment of Renato Marra, brother of her ex-right-hand man Raffaele, as city tourism chief. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

di Francesco Tiziano

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

Omicidio a Borgia

Cinquantenne ucciso a Borgia

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33