Soccer: Hernanes moving from Juve to Hebei Fortune

Turin
08/02/2017
Turin, February 8 - Brazil attacking midfielder Hernanes is leaving Juventus for China's Hebei Fortune, the player said Wednesday. The former Lazio man posted a selfie with a picture of the Colosseum, saying "this is the image that most attracted me to Italy, now that I'm set to leave it is the last image I'll see". Hernanes played for Lazio for four years and then one and a half years for Inter. He joined Juve in 2015. According to media reports, the deal is worth some eight million euros, rising to 10 with bonuses.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso
di Alessandro Tumino
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online