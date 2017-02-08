Soccer: Hernanes moving from Juve to Hebei Fortune

Turin, February 8 - Brazil attacking midfielder Hernanes is leaving Juventus for China's Hebei Fortune, the player said Wednesday. The former Lazio man posted a selfie with a picture of the Colosseum, saying "this is the image that most attracted me to Italy, now that I'm set to leave it is the last image I'll see". Hernanes played for Lazio for four years and then one and a half years for Inter. He joined Juve in 2015. According to media reports, the deal is worth some eight million euros, rising to 10 with bonuses.