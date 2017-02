Naples-made fake UK passports on sale on deep Web

Naples, February 8 - A Naples-area criminal organisation is selling fake British passports on the deep Web and some of them are being bought by ISIS fighters, the Corriere del Mezzogiorno paper said Wednesday citing Italian intelligence sources. The false ID documents are on sale for 2,000 pounds each at "vfqnd6mieccqyiit.onion./index.php", the daily said. Payment can also be made via Bitcoin.