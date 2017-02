Vouchers down to 11-mth low of under 9 mn in Jan (2)

Rome, February 8 - Less than nine million vouchers for occasional work were issued in January, an 11-month low, INPS pensions and social security agency head Tito Boeri told the House Wednesday. Thanks to new traceability norms the voucher sales were well below the 2016 average of 10-11 million a month, he said. The government has pledged to act to reform the widely abused vouchers which are often handed out for long-time and sometimes permanent employment. A union-sponsored referendum on the vouchers will be held later this year unless it is voided by law changes.