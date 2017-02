NTV shd offer season tickets - Delrio (2)

Rome, February 8 - NTV, which operates Italo high-speed trains, should offer season tickets like State railway company Trenitalia's Frecce speedsters, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Wednesday. "NTV is not obliged to do so because we're in a free-market segment but it should," he said. He said season tickets were becoming "increasingly necessary for students and commuters". Delrio was speaking amid a row over big price hikes for commuters' season tickets on Frecciarossa and Frecciargento trains by Trenitalia and its parent company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS).