Italy has 'nothing to hide' on emissions - Delrio (3)

Rome
08/02/2017
Rome, February 8 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Wednesday Italy "has nothing to hide on emissions" after clearing 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) vehicles of having defeat devices on diesel emissions. Delrio said no FCA Euro 6 vehicles including Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblò and Jeep Renegade have any defeat devices and all of them comply with emissions norms, contrary to what German authorities say. In all, Delrio said, 18 vehicles had been tested and all had passed the ministry's tests. Delrio denied that FCA had been "favoured" in the tests, saying that while some had been carried out in FCA's Turin plant, ministry experts carried them out.
