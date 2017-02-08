Rome

Elections in 2018, Congress in June says Bersani (2)

Blocked list heads shd be scrubbed from electoral law

Elections in 2018, Congress in June says Bersani (2)

Rome, February 8 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) should hold its Congress in June and a general election should be held after the natural end of the legislative term next February, former PD leader and internal minority leader Pier Luigi Bersani said Wednesday. "The government (of PD Premier Paolo Gentiloni) should govern," he said. "If we don't put our feet back on the ground citizens won't understand and we'll get into trouble, not only political but also economic and social," he said, adding that 'blocked' list heads should be scrubbed in any new electoral law. Bersani heads one of several PD minority factions that are frequently critical of PD leader Matteo Renzi, who resigned as premier after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December. Renzi wants elections as soon asc a new electoral law is framed after a recent Constitutional Court ruling, but the minorities want the legislative term to run its course.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

di Francesco Tiziano

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

Omicidio a Borgia

Cinquantenne ucciso a Borgia

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33