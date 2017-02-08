Elections in 2018, Congress in June says Bersani (2)

Rome, February 8 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) should hold its Congress in June and a general election should be held after the natural end of the legislative term next February, former PD leader and internal minority leader Pier Luigi Bersani said Wednesday. "The government (of PD Premier Paolo Gentiloni) should govern," he said. "If we don't put our feet back on the ground citizens won't understand and we'll get into trouble, not only political but also economic and social," he said, adding that 'blocked' list heads should be scrubbed in any new electoral law. Bersani heads one of several PD minority factions that are frequently critical of PD leader Matteo Renzi, who resigned as premier after losing a Constitutional reform referendum in December. Renzi wants elections as soon asc a new electoral law is framed after a recent Constitutional Court ruling, but the minorities want the legislative term to run its course.