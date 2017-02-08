Minniti says asylum seekers should do unpaid work (2)

Rome, February 8 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti told parliament Wednesday that asylum seekers should be put to work doing socially useful jobs while their appeals are being processed. "It is necessary to be able to use asylum seekers for labour for the public good, financed with European funds," Minniti told a joint meeting of the House and Senate Constitutional affairs committees. "This will not create a duplication on the labour market because the work will be unpaid." Minniti said it was important asylum seekers are not left twiddling their thumbs as they have to wait up to two years for the petitions to be processed. "It is necessary to avoid vacuums as people wait".