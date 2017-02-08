Finance police at RAI offices in Rome, Turin over tax probe

Turin
08/02/2017
Turin, February 8 - State broadcaster RAI denied any wrongdoing at its advertising arm after finance police on Wednesday visited RAI offices in Rome and Turin. The move was in relation to a probe into invoicing, the sources said. "While reiterating that RAI has always worked in full respect of the tax laws, RAI confirms that it is completely and totally willing (to cooperate) with the magistrates to reconstruct what happened, as regards the Rai-Pubblicità investigation," RAI said, adding that it had confidence in the work of the investigators.
