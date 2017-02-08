Journalist guild 'pained' over M5S 'black list'

Rome

(see related stories on Raggi). Rome, February 8 - The head of the Italian guild of journalists (ODG) said Wednesday that he was pained after a senior 5-Star Movement member made public a letter sent to him with a list of cases in which the anti-establishment group said it had been the victim of unprofessional reporting. The letter to ODG President Enzo Iacopino by M5S lawmaker Luigi Di Maio, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House, featured the names of the journalists concerned and was particularly critical of coverage of under-fire Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi. It said Raggi had been hit by the media "in a brutal way" and her name had been "covered in mud". "You invite me not to generalize about the whole profession but report cases of incorrect ethical behaviour," Di Maio's letter read. "Here they are, with names and surnames". Iacopino criticised that move on Wednesday. "I asked the right honourable Di Maio to desist from the intention to present petitions or start civil suits against journalists, inviting him to reflect on the fact that this road gives off the unpleasant sensation of attempted intimidation," Iacopino said. "I am pained by the fact that, in the publication of the letter sent to the ODG, the contents of which will be examined by the competent bodies, the names of the colleagues that the M5S accuses of incorrect conduct were not omitted. "In this way, it seems like a proscription list that has nothing to do with the rights that they complain have been infringed".

