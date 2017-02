First job placement letters in coming weeks - ministry (2)

Rome, February 8 - The first letters inviting some 25,000 unemployed Italians to take part in a pilot scheme where they get cheques for job placement will be sent out in the next few weeks, the labour ministry said Wednesday. "This is the concrete start of active job policies," said the ministry after a deal reached yesterday with employment agency ANPAL and regional councillors. The government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said fighting unemployment is one of its top priorities. Italy's unemployment rate recently rose to 12% with more than 40% of young people out of work. photo: Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti