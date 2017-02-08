Banca Etruria false invoicing probe moved to Rome (2)

Arezzo

'Territorial incompetence'

Arezzo, February 8 - A probe into suspected false invoicing by the now-defunct Banca Etruria will be moved to Rome because of "territorial incompetence" in Arezzo where the bank was based, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge upheld a plea presented by ex-chairman Giuseppe Fornasari, ex-director general Luca Bronchi, the former chairman of the Methorios Roman financial firm, Fabio Palumbo, and the former CEO of the latter firm, Ernesto Meocci. Banca Etruria was one of four small regional lenders that went belly up in late 2015 and underwent a government-funded rescue that ended in them turning into new versions of their old selves. Countless small investors lost their savings, and one Banca Etruria bondholder committed suicide, when the banks folded. The other banks were Banca Marche, CariChieti and CariFe.

