Italians to vote on civil service quality (2)

Satisfaction ratings will be made public

Rome, February 8 - Italians will be able to vote on the quality of the service they get from civil servants according to the latest draft of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia's decree on reforming the sector, sources said Wednesday. The satisfaction rating will be made public. Production bonuses will be laid out in labour contracts, the sources added. Madia has been forced to re-present her reform because of a technical glitch in the formulation of the first version, which was caught by the Constitutional Court. Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said that cutting red tape and providing better services to citizens is one of his government's priorities.

