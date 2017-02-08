Conti says won't present Sanremo again

Sanremo, February 8 - Carlo Conti said Wednesday that he will not present the Sanremo Music Festival for a fourth time next year after the 2017 bonanza got off to a strong start by winning over 50% of the TV audience share on Tuesday. "I'm not just sure, I'm absolutely sure," he said when asked if he still intended not to present the festival again. "Even more so with these numbers. Getting 49.90% (of share on the opening night) the first year was sensational, the second year with 49.93% was even more sensational. This year with 50.37% is incredible. "I'm proud of the work done, but enough is enough". This year Conti is working in tandem with veteran Berlusconi channel presenter Maria De Filippi, who is hosting the festival for free on State broadcaster RAI with the blessing of her usual employer - the ex-premier's private network Mediaset. De Filippi said she has no intention of making the switch permanent. "On Saturday I will say goodbye gratefully," she said. "Last night I had a good time and I hope to continue doing so, but I don't want to present it (on my own). "The festival belongs to RAI and my future is not with RAI".