9-mth-pregnant woman gets hired

Venice, February 8 - A nine-month-pregnant woman has been permanently hired by a Mestre web design firm in a move that has grabbed headlines in a country where women who get pregnant are regularly sacked. Martina Camuffo, 36, said she was "surprised and overjoyed" to sign her first permanent contract with The Creative Way. Samuele Schiavon, one of the two owners, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that he had been determined Camuffo would not meet the same fate as his wife, who was fired after becoming pregnant years ago. "I understood the difficulties of my wife, she was on a short-term contract and when she told them she was expecting a baby they laid her off. "At all costs, I didn't want to be someone who behaves like that. Speaking of Camuffo, he said "I had no doubts about her value". Many Italian women are either sacked when falling pregnant, or lose their jobs because of 'sack me if I get pregnant' contracts they sign before being hired.