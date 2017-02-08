Venice

9-mth-pregnant woman gets hired

Owner recalls when his own wife fired

9-mth-pregnant woman gets hired

Venice, February 8 - A nine-month-pregnant woman has been permanently hired by a Mestre web design firm in a move that has grabbed headlines in a country where women who get pregnant are regularly sacked. Martina Camuffo, 36, said she was "surprised and overjoyed" to sign her first permanent contract with The Creative Way. Samuele Schiavon, one of the two owners, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that he had been determined Camuffo would not meet the same fate as his wife, who was fired after becoming pregnant years ago. "I understood the difficulties of my wife, she was on a short-term contract and when she told them she was expecting a baby they laid her off. "At all costs, I didn't want to be someone who behaves like that. Speaking of Camuffo, he said "I had no doubts about her value". Many Italian women are either sacked when falling pregnant, or lose their jobs because of 'sack me if I get pregnant' contracts they sign before being hired.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini

di Francesco Tiziano

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

Strana moria di uccelli a Cannitello e a Villa

L’imprenditore ritratta in aula: i boss in carcere fanno paura

L’imprenditore ritratta in aula, i boss in carcere fanno paura

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33