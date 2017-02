'In crisis' without honorary magistrates - prosecutors (2)

Turin, February 8 - Some 82 prosecutors from across Italy wrote to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Vice President of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), Giovanni Legnini on Wednesday, stressing that honorary magistrates were "a significant component of prosecutors' assets" and without them there would be "notable difficulties in coping with our tasks". The CSM is the judiciary's self-governing body. Honorary magistrates including justices of the peace are set to protest February 16 and strike on February 20-25 against Orlando's alleged refusal to turn part-time contracts into permanent ones.