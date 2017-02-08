Berdini denies giving 'Raggi unprepared' interview

Rome, February 8 - Rome City Planning Chief Paolo Berdini on Wednesday denied giving an interview with La Stampa after the Turin-based daily quoted him as saying under-fire Mayor Virginia Raggi was "unprepared" for the job. "I was talking to two friends and the journalist, this little scoundrel, pinched some sentences," Berdini told Rai News 24. "All of us in the executive are unprepared, including myself, and I had already said that," he said when asked about whether he described the mayor as unprepared. He denied saying that Raggi had surrounded herself by a "gang" instead the best people the capital could offer. La Stampa defended its story. "One can understand Berdini's embarrassment, but this does not justify the unacceptable judgement on our journalist," it said.