Vatican City

Pope draws attention to plight of Myanmar Rohingya

Francis says minority fleeing from one place to another

Vatican City, February 8 - Pope Francis drew attention to the persecution endured by the Rohingya minority in Myanmar during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. He asked those present to join him in prayers "for our Rohingya brothers and sisters who are being chased from Myanmar and are fleeing from one place to another because no one wants them. "They are good people, they are not Christians, they are peaceful people, they are our brothers and sisters and for years they have been suffering, they are being tortured and killed, simply because they uphold their Muslim faith" he added.

