Evidence against arrested Aosta prosecutor 'more serious' (2)

Aosta, February 8 - The evidence against former Aosta prosecutor Pasquale Longarini and his businessman friend Gerardo Cuomo of suspected graft "has become more serious following their custodial interrogation", a preliminary investigations judge wrote Wednesday in a decision upholding their house arrest. Giuseppina Barbara motivated her decision on grounds of "current and concrete" risks of repeating the crime and tampering with the evidence. The judge however granted Cuomo, a leading cheese producer in the Val d'Aosta region and an accountant by trade, the right to work mornings to avoid repercussions on employment in his firm. Longarini, who was a prosecutor in the investigation that led a court of first instance in 2004 to sentence Anna Maria Franzoni to 30 years in jail for the murder of her three-year-old son Samuele, was arrested at the end of January on charges of improperly inducing third parties to give or promise money or other commodities in an investigation coordinated by Milan prosecutors. According to investigators, Longarini provided confidential information to Cuomo to help him solve judicial and administrative problems in exchange for the promise of benefits. The former prosecutor must also answer to charges of aiding and abetting.