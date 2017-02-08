Evidence against arrested Aosta prosecutor 'more serious' (2)

Aosta
08/02/2017
Aosta, February 8 - The evidence against former Aosta prosecutor Pasquale Longarini and his businessman friend Gerardo Cuomo of suspected graft "has become more serious following their custodial interrogation", a preliminary investigations judge wrote Wednesday in a decision upholding their house arrest. Giuseppina Barbara motivated her decision on grounds of "current and concrete" risks of repeating the crime and tampering with the evidence. The judge however granted Cuomo, a leading cheese producer in the Val d'Aosta region and an accountant by trade, the right to work mornings to avoid repercussions on employment in his firm. Longarini, who was a prosecutor in the investigation that led a court of first instance in 2004 to sentence Anna Maria Franzoni to 30 years in jail for the murder of her three-year-old son Samuele, was arrested at the end of January on charges of improperly inducing third parties to give or promise money or other commodities in an investigation coordinated by Milan prosecutors. According to investigators, Longarini provided confidential information to Cuomo to help him solve judicial and administrative problems in exchange for the promise of benefits. The former prosecutor must also answer to charges of aiding and abetting.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso
di Alessandro Tumino
L’imprenditore ritratta in aula, i boss in carcere fanno paura
di Francesco Maria Storino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online