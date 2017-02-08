Raggi also probed over Raggi appointment

Rome, February 8 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is under investigation in relation to the appointment of her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo, sources said. Raggi is also being probed for for appointing Renato Marra, brother of her former personnel chief Raffaele Marra, as Rome tourist chief. Marra was arrested in December in a separate corruption probe. Both Marra brothers have been sacked from their jobs. Romeo quit his position after Raffaele Marra's arrest. The case of life-insurance policies taken out by Romeo in which Raggi is the beneficiary has also hit the headlines, although prosecutors have ruled out any wrongdoing by the mayor over the latter.