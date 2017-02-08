Italian spread still hovering around 200 points

Rome, February 8 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP State bond and the German Bund continued to hover around the 200-basis points mark on Wednesday after reaching its highest level since February 2014. The spread rose to 201 points in early trading on Wednesday with a yield of 2.34%. The spread has risen amid fears of a 'Frexit' threatened by French righting populist leader Marine Le Pen and the possibility of instability if Italy has early elections this year. On Tuesday Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the recent rise in the spread was a "rude" reminder that Italy could not afford to stop taking action to reduce its debt of over two trillion euros.