Pope calls for action on trafficking of children

Vatican City, February 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed to government leaders to take action to stop human trafficking, especially that involving children and adolescents. "I urge all those in government positions to combat this scourge with firmness, giving voice to our younger brothers and sisters who have been wounded in their dignity," he said, marking the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking. "All efforts must be made to eradicate this shameful and intolerable crime".