Soccer: Roma thrash Fiorentina to return to second place

Rome, February 8 - In-form Bosnia forward Edin Dezko scored a double to help AS Roma thrash Fiorentina 4-0 on Tuesday and regain second place in Serie A. Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan were also in target to give Roma 50 points from 23 games, two points more than third-placed Napoli and four fewer than leaders Juventus. Turin giants Juve, who are chasing a sixth consecutive Serie A title, can restore their lead to seven points by beating second-bottom Crotone away later on Wednesday.