Sanremo off to flying start with 11.3 mn viewers

Sanremo, February 8 - The 2017 Sanremo music festival got off to a flying start on Tuesday, attracting an average of 11.374 million viewers, 50.4% of the audience share. The show is again being presented by Carlo Conti, this time in tandem with veteran TV host Maria De Filippi. Last year festival, also presented by Conti, attracted 11.134 million viewers on the opening night, 49.48% of the share.