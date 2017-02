Govt set to put banks decree to confidence vote

Rome, February 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government is set to put a decree to support Italy's troubled bank sector to a confidence vote in the Senate, sources said Wednesday. The move is likely to ensure that the Lower House also has time to vote on the legislation before the deadline for approval expires. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, meanwhile, on Wednesday declared inadmissible an amendment to the decree approved by a committee on Tuesday to allocate 97 million euros in guarantees for the 2022 Ryder Cup golf competition in Rome.