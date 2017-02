Cardinal tweets Mannoia on Sanremo opening night

Vatican City, February 7 - Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the president of the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture, on Tuesday tweeted a verse from the song "Che sia benedetta" (Let her be blessed) by Fiorella Mannoia, who will perform at the 67th Sanremo Music Festival opening Tuesday. "As absurd and complex as it is, it seems to us that life is perfect (Fiorella Mannoia) #sanremo" tweeted Card. Ravasi. Sanremo will be broadcast live on national TV for five evenings from February 7-11.