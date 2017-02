Sanremo Music Festival opens five-day run

Rome, February 7 - The 67th Sanremo Music Festival, one of Italy's biggest music events, begins its five-night run Tuesday evening at the Ariston Theatre in the Ligurian seaside resort, broadcast live on national TV. Hosted by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi, who was set to take the stage despite running a slight fever, this year's fest features 22 "Big Name" category competitors divided into two groups between Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Opening night will feature comedian Maurizio Crozza in a live monologue via video, as well as singer Tiziano Ferro performing a tribute to tragic singer-songwriter Luigi Tenco. Ricky Martin and Clean Bandit will make guest appearances, actors Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese will be promoting their new film, and Italian actor Raoul Bova will appear as well as his partner, Spanish actress Rocìo Munoz Morales. The group Ladri di Carrozelle will dedicate their Saturday performance to former band member Pietro Petrullo, who committed suicide on Monday.