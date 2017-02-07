Raggi lists 91 successes

Rome, February 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday listed 91 successes of her administration since she took office in June, a day after the head of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Beppe Grillo, cited 43 examples. "There's no one so deaf as those who don't want to listen," Raggi said on Facebook. "So we shout it once again in the hope that, despite the 'silencer effect' of some media, the message arrives to all: Rome has restarted, even though they left us a car without wheels or a steering wheel (the usual suspects had stolen them)...Yesterday, Grillo relaunched on his blog some of the goals reached (thanks Beppe!) while the (Democratic Party, PD) doesn't know what to latch onto and raises a row about the numbers. "Are 43 successes not a lot? Well then, we'll double down. They are a lot more". Raggi beat the PD's candidate in a landslide. Since her election she has been dogged by appointments woes and accusations of inaction.