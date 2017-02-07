Rome

Raggi lists 91 successes

City has restarted says mayor

Raggi lists 91 successes

Rome, February 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday listed 91 successes of her administration since she took office in June, a day after the head of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Beppe Grillo, cited 43 examples. "There's no one so deaf as those who don't want to listen," Raggi said on Facebook. "So we shout it once again in the hope that, despite the 'silencer effect' of some media, the message arrives to all: Rome has restarted, even though they left us a car without wheels or a steering wheel (the usual suspects had stolen them)...Yesterday, Grillo relaunched on his blog some of the goals reached (thanks Beppe!) while the (Democratic Party, PD) doesn't know what to latch onto and raises a row about the numbers. "Are 43 successes not a lot? Well then, we'll double down. They are a lot more". Raggi beat the PD's candidate in a landslide. Since her election she has been dogged by appointments woes and accusations of inaction.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Primo parto in acqua al Papardo

Oggi l’addio ad Angela Ruberto

Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto

di Carmelo Colosimo

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

di Alessandro Tumino

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33