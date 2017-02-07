Salvini threatens to surround parl'mt over bank decree (2)

Rome, February 7 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday threatened to "surround" parliament unless a banking decree allegedly "helping the usual friends of friends" - a mafia term - was changed. Salvini accused the government led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party of "swindling Italian voters". With the decree, he said, "bankers are saved and the friends of friends are helped. "We want this cleared up. "If they approve the decree as is we will surround this building". Among other things, the League objects to a huge bailout fund and also to 100 million euros earmarked to host the 2020 Ryder Cup. Among the novelties added to the decree in the Senate are a four-month extension for bilked savers to ask for compensation, and the non-disclosure of major debtors' names.