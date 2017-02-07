Rome

Three Congo adoptions under scrutiny

Govt committee says children may have been taken from families

Three Congo adoptions under scrutiny (2)

Rome, February 7 - Three children from the Congo who have been adopted by Italian families and are already in Italy may have been taken from their biological families in exchange for money, according to a statement on Tuesday by Silvia Della Monica, vice president of the government's Commission on International Adoptions (CAI). Della Monica said judicial authorities have been notified. "If the children were taken from their families and the organisations knew about it, there are precise responsibilities to determine," she said. A final group of 18 out of a total of 66 children from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) arrived in Italy for adoption last June. The adoptive parents, who had been protesting delays in the process, were not told of their arrival until the last pieces of red tape were removed. DRC authorities authorized the 66 adopted children to join their Italian parents at the end of March. Another 14 adopted children were authorized to leave the African country a year ago, in mid-February.

